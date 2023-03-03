TUSCUMBIA — Another line of severe thunderstorms is expected to pass through the Shoals between between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. today
After a night of heavy rains and tornado warnings Wednesday, Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith said were no reports of tornadoes on the ground.
"We had one report of rotation in a storm around Ford City later in the night, but we didn't have eyes on anything," he said.
Smith said there were no reports of severe damage or injuries due to the storms.
There was, however, a garage in the New Bethel area that was struck by lightning and destroyed, and a house in Sheffield that was struck by lightning Thursday. Sheffield fire officials said a small fire was quickly extinguished and the house did not sustain serious damage.
Smith said there was flash flooding in the usual places. Most of the water receded by morning, but Sixth Street at Fennel Lane in eastern Colbert County could remain underwater for days. That area has flooded in the past and has remained underwater for months at a time.
County Engineer Jeremy Robison said there are two types of flooding: bowl flooding and creek flooding.
The Sixth Street flooding is the result of bowl flooding where water from hundreds of acres of farmland flows into a low area, that just happens to be where Sixth Street and Fennel Lane are located.
There is nothing to do except allow the water to evaporate and naturally soak into the ground, which takes time, he said.
There was also flooding on Old Alabama 20 at Aviator Lane, Smith said.
The other type of flooding is when creeks rise and flow over roads and bridges. That type of flooding might last for days, but is usually temporary as the creeks eventually return to their normal levels.
Robison said heavy rains caused debris, such as leftover corn stalks from fields to flow into ditches, eventually clogging drains and causing road flooding. He said Road Department crews were busy Thursday morning cleaning debris from roads.
"There was a lot of that spread out over the county," Robison said.
Smith said the majority of the rainfall was in the east end of Colbert County.
The rain gauge at the EMA office in downtown Tuscumbia measured 3½ inches of rain, Smith said.
Robison said the rain gauge at the Colbert County Road Department on Alabama 157 southeast of Tuscumbia measured 5½ inches.
Smith said another 1½ inches of rain were expected Thursday.
In Lauderdale County, the storms caused numerous road closures, said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.
Closures occurred at Lauderdale County Road 520 and portions of county roads 31, 534, 462, 503 and Turner Lindsey Road, Grabryan said.
Still, he said things could have been worse during a night and morning of heavy rainfall.
"With the amount of rain that's come down, we don't have that much closed," Grabryan said.
