FLORENCE — The Shoals avoided Thursday's severe weather threat, as the systems that had produced tornadoes west of the area dissipated before reaching Alabama.
The closest threat that came to northwest Alabama was a brief tornado warning around 2:30 p.m. for the Waterloo area of Lauderdale County as a system containing rotation came into Alabama from Mississippi.
"Luckily that rotation lifted as it came across that area," said Todd Barron, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville. "We did have some strong storms and confirmed tornadoes to the west, but luckily those weren't able to sustain as the system got toward northwest Alabama."
Many local schools closed Thursday due to the severe weather threat.
The Shoals went under a tornado watch at around noon. The watch had been scheduled to last until 7 p.m., but the weather service cancelled it at approximately 5:15 p.m.
Michael David Smith, director of the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, said they were concerned at one point in the afternoon about a tornado that was detected in Smithville, Mississippi, and tracking toward Alabama. It dissipated, and there were no other real threats.
Smith said they sometimes jokingly refer to Woodall Mountain in Tishomingo County as "The Wedge" because that seems to be where systems break into sections that go north and south of the Shoals.
"Luckily the energy split us," Smith said. "We were blessed. The Wedge did it again."
Lauderdale EMA Director George Grabryan said some flooding was reported along Lauderdale County Roads 57 and 24 in the Underwood community.
"That's basically all we've had come in so far," he said Thursday evening. "We haven't had the first report of a tree down."
With the spring-like storm threat over, we now could see some snow showers.
The weather service forecast calls for a 20% chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m. today, followed by a slight chance of rain showers until noon.
After that, mostly cloudy and cold conditions are forecast, with a high of 43 degrees and low around 24 tonight.
