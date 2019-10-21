A system approaching the Shoals late this morning is carrying showers and thunderstorms, according to a Hazardous Weather Update from the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
The update states the line of storms is weakening but there remains a marginal risk for of severe weather, with some storms capable of wind gusts of 40-60 mph.
Today's forecast calls for a 100 percent of precipitation, with rainfall amounts between one-half and three-fourths of an inch.
Tonight's forecast anticipates rain and possible thunderstorms before 10 p.m., with totals between one-tenth and one-fourth of an inch.
