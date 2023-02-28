FLORENCE — Forecasters caution not to let today's pretty weather forecast lull you into a false sense of security, because more treacherous conditions are on the way.
The National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies and a high around 76 degrees today, before things change dramatically for the remainder of the week.
"It will be a fairly active weather week," said Chelly Amin, meteorologist for the weather service office in Huntsville. "In the middle of the week we'll have a system from Wednesday to Friday and we'll probably get 2 to 3 inches, if not 2 to 4 inches, of rain during that time."
Amin said there is a potential for severe storms overnight Thursday into Friday.
"The more widespread weather threat will be to our south," she said. "Mainly, what we're looking at will be a damaging wind threat."
The Wednesday forecast calls for a 40% chance of precipitation, which could include thunderstorms after 3 p.m. and a high near 77.
Rain chances grow to 100% Wednesday night, with a possibility of a thunderstorm that could produced heavy rainfall and a low of 61.
Thursday will see an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms during the day and 100% chance Thursday night, before lowering to 30% Friday.
"A tornado or two is possible but right now we're not looking at a widespread threat," Amin said. "Some flash flooding is possible, but more likely we'll end up having some creek and stream flooding into the weekend. As we get closer to the event, the models will hopefully tweak us in right direction for a more specific outlook."
Once the system passes, highs will only be in the low 60s Friday under and mid-50s Saturday, although the sun returns Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday's high near 61. Lows over the weekend nights will be in the 30s.
