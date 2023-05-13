WATERLOO — Jamey Parrish had just stepped out from the front door and was wrestling with it amid a sudden straight-line wind burst Thursday evening.
At the same time, his wife, Beth Parrish, was pulling into the front yard.
"I heard wheels squeal," Jamey Parrish said Friday morning, while they examined a downed tree and twisted-up trampoline in the yard. "It was her backing up to avoid a falling tree."
Beth Parrish said that wasn't the only thing she experienced at that moment.
"All I saw out of the rearview mirror was a trampoline flying by," she said.
The storm hit at 7:14 p.m., Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency Director George Grabryan said. He said the National Weather Service determined it was not a tornado.
The storm caused minor damage to Waterloo School. It was enough to prompt the school to go virtual on Friday, Principal Donny Davis said. He said some metal was blown off a corner of a roof, the softball field incurred some damage, and there was some wood laying around with nails sticking up, so he decided to go virtual for safety reasons.
By Friday afternoon, much of the repair work was completed.
"They did a great job for us," Davis said. "We're definitely appreciative to the workers who came and helped."
He said the school returns to its normal scheduled Monday, although it will be virtual Tuesday and Wednesday because the softball team is in the state tournament.
Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ted Kavich said a youth softball team was at the softball field when the storm struck.
"The little kids were practicing softball and they had them in the dugout until the roof came off of it," Kavich said. "Fortunately, none of the kids got hurt."
The school's walkway and greenhouse also were damaged in the storm, which also downed a few powerlines and trees, he said.
