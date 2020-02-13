A fierce but quickly moving storm system Wednesday downed some trees that had been vulnerable due to the already heavily saturated soil.
The system entered the western portion of the Shoals shortly before 5 p.m. and blew through with strong winds and nearly blinding rainfall, causing uncomfortable commutes home for many residents. By 6 p.m., it had mainly exited the Shoals and continued eastward.
Forecasters said that should be the end of rainfall through the week, although there are rain chances next week, mainly for Monday night and Tuesday.
A barn on Lauderdale 375 was damaged and a home in the Greenhill community received some damage, authorities said.
In addition, emergency workers were clearing trees Wednesday night at Lauderdale 479 near the Lauderdale 39 intersection because a woman was trapped in her vehicle due to downed trees, said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency. He said reports indicated the woman was not injured.
Grabryan said the fact that it was rainy and overcast throughout the day helped prevent the storm from gaining additional energy.
"If we had gotten real sunny, this would have been a whole lot worse," he said.
In Colbert County, there were reports of a few trees down in the Riverton and White Oak communities, Colbert EMA Director Michael David Smith said.
Despite the anticipated respite from rain, a flood warning remains for the Tennessee River at Florence until 5:08 a.m. Feb. 20, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
The river was at 24.5 feet Wednesday afternoon and should remain around that level into this evening before gradually decreasing, although it likely will remain well above the 18-foot flood stage for several days, according to the weather service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.
Forecasters had anticipated the area receiving 1-2 inches of rain Wednesday through this morning. Heading into Wednesday, the area had received anywhere from 2 to 4.5 inches of rainfall this week.
Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said some areas of Richmond Hills remained flooded Wednesday. Spring Park was still flooded due to Spring Creek being backed up by the flooded river.
Smith said several roads remained under water Wednesday, including Marthaler Lane between Sixth Street and the railroad tracks, Sixth Street near North American Lighting in the Shoals Research Airpark and near Buck Bridge, Gnat Pond Road near Rock Solid Ready Mix and Cassie Davis Street off Marthaler Lane.
Muscle Shoals Mayor Davis Bradford said city employees continued to monitor the city's retention ponds, especially those that are not equipped with permanent pumps.
Portable pumps have been placed at the Brown Street, Wilson Dam Road and Nathan Estates ponds, he said.
Bradford said the Dry Creek drainage area southeast of the city began reversing its flow and was flowing toward the Tennessee River instead of toward the city.
