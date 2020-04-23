The National Weather Service cautions that strong storms are possible today with large hail and damaging winds the primary threats.
The weather service's Hazardous Weather Outlook states a "strong storm or two" is possible in the morning and scattered thunderstorms could redevelop into the early evening.
It states a tornado cannot be ruled ou,t but that especially is the case in northeast Alabama. Still, it recommends everyone, including residents in northwest Alabama, should remain weather alert.
Rain chances fall to 30% tonight but rise to 70% Friday night, according to the weather service. Rain chances are 40% Saturday.
The Shoals has had 35.2 inches of rain this year, according to weather service data. That is 17.99 inches above normal and only 18 inches away from the normal rainfall in the Shoals for the entire year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.