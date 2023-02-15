FLORENCE — The public needs to remain weather aware as two lines of strong to severe storms are expected to pass through northwest Alabama tonight and Thursday.
The National Weather Service office in Huntsville issued a wind advisory Tuesday that is set to expire this morning, but weather service officials said an advisory could be added tonight through Thursday evening.
The forecast calls for strong to marginally severe storms tonight into Thursday morning, and strong to severe storms from Thursday morning through early Thursday evening.
The main hazards overnight include a possible tornado, small hail and heavy rainfall with isolated flooding, according to a weather service graphic.
Thursday could be more serious with the graphic listing hazards of a few tornadoes, damaging winds, hail up to 1 inch in diameter and flash flooding.
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said this is the type of forecast that could adjust as the systems get closer, so everyone needs to pay attention throughout today and Thursday.
"It looks like we've got all modes of weather potential," he said.
Grabryan said winds this year have put a lot of stress on trees, and any ground saturation would add to that vulnerability.
"We will probably be losing some trees and there will probably be some folks having power outages," he said.
The forecast calls for a 30% chance of rainfall today, including possible thunderstorms after 3 p.m., with a high near 71.
Tonight's rain chance is 100% with a possible thunderstorm and a low of 61. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight with gusts up to 35 mph.
Thursday's forecast calls for showers and a possible thunderstorm before noon, then showers and thunderstorms likely from noon to 3 p.m. and possibly a thunderstorms after 3 p.m. The high will be 68, with a south wind at 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. There is a 100% chance of rain.
Rainfall totals could be 1 to 2 inches in northwest Alabama.
