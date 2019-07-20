FLORENCE — The Kappa Nu Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity is hosting its third annual district leadership development institute through Sunday, in conjunction with the University of North Alabama.
The aim of the conference, according to chapter President Rod Sheppard, is to develop a 21st century generation of young leaders.
Individual workshops are being held for the students in the areas of interview skill, financial literacy, civic engagement and the dangers of social media.
Student participants are in grades 9-12 and have demonstrated the potential to be leaders and role models in their schools.
Sheppard said the 50 participants are from Alabama and around the Southeast.
The group throughout the weekend will visit Shoals area attractions and hear professional speakers in various areas.
"The workshop really promotes leadership and community/civic mindedness," Sheppard said. "We want these students to see that everyone has a role to play in the community and they certainly do, too. We strive to sharpen them and educate them on some of the very things we often take for granted that they know."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.