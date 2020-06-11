MUSCLE SHOALS — The Shoals Student of the Year banquet will go on, but like many high-attendance events these days just not in the usual fashion.
The event that supports the Shoals Scholar Dollars program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday in a drive-through ceremony on the Northwest-Shoals Community College campus in front of Building 120.
The 16 student nominees represent high schools throughout Colbert and Lauderdale counties.
The annual fundraiser has been pared down and won't include the entertainment or video portions, but Shoals Scholar Dollars Director Randy Pettus said every effort was made to keep the integrity of the banquet.
Emceed by Eric Kirkman, the event will have sound provided by Sweet Tree Productions with an outdoor sound system as well as an FM converter that will allow spectators in cars to hear.
The event will be broadcast live on Facebook, and on the Shoals Scholar Dollars Facebook page.
Each of the 16 student-nominees and their drivers will line up in the gymnasium parking lot in cars decorated in their own personal school theme. Traditional banners will also be draped across their vehicles.
As each student is announced, and once in front of the building, the students, who'll be donning protective masks, will walk to the stage area to receive a gift and then be seated in a tent area until all 16 students are seated.
Following remarks by Northwest-Shoals President Glenda Colagross and University of North Alabama President Ken Kitts, the recipient of this year's award will be announced.
The recipient will receive a two-year tuition scholarship to Northwest-Shoals, a two-year tuition scholarship to UNA, $1,000 cash, and a gift bag of local merchandise and gift cards.
Families may watch from the parking lot and may bring lawn chairs. No tickets are required.
Pettus said the Shoals Scholar Dollars program will provide 39 potential scholarships.
"We're so grateful to our sponsors for the support they've continued to provide," Pettus said. "This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and though it's going to be different, the students have been great about it. I was really apprehensive about it, but they were totally fine with it, saying they were just appreciative they could still do it at all."
The nominees for this year include Yanet Soto, Cherokee High School; Jesse Turner, Sheffield High School; Kaylee Willingham, Colbert Heights High School; Caroline Turner, Shoals Christian High School; Evan Sims, Florence High School; Nolan Stracener, Colbert County High School; Koby Flippo, Wilson High School; Abigail Traffanstedt, Lexington High School; Macy Montgomery, Brooks High SChool; Alex King, Muscle Shoals High School; Danny Trey Bishop McWilliams III, Deshler High School; Clara Barrier, Mars Hill Bible School; Briley Black, Covenant Christian School; Brandi Beavers, Rogers High School; Torri McFall, Waterloo High School; Emily West, Central High School.
