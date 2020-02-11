SHEFFIELD — Patients at three Veterans Affairs hospitals soon will receive some special artwork that came straight from the hearts of Sheffield City Schools students.
Every year, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 8640 and the city school system join forces for the program, which has students make Valentine's Day cards for veterans at the hospitals.
Members of the auxiliary came to the schools Friday and Monday to collect the valentines and thank the students for their work, said Mary Stevens, who coordinates the program.
Auxiliary members take the valentines to patients in Veterans Affairs hospitals in Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, as well as to veterans in local nursing homes, Stevens said.
In addition, some cards will go to a North Carolina VA hospital because longtime VFW Post Commander Jessie Qualls has been there and is returning home Friday.
The students seem to enjoy the project and have a good understanding of the reason behind it.
"They helped us and we're helping them now," one proclaimed while giving a card to an auxiliary member.
"Tell the veterans we love them," another blurted out as the auxiliary members left for the next classroom.
Several students interchanged the words "heroes" and "veterans" while working on their cards.
"They are very much aware of what they do in the military and of thanking them for sacrifices and what they are doing," Stevens said.
Students readily handed cards to the auxiliary members, and some even ran up and shared hugs. A number of cards included drawings of veterans saluting.
"They were very excited and they can't wait to do it again," Stevens said. "It's really a nice program and a good feeling, and they're so happy to present these cards and know where they're being sent and why they're being sent.
"It's so sweet. It's a pleasure," Stevens said. "When we pick the cards up, they are all in smiles, and we enjoy it as much as they do."
