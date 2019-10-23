FLORENCE — The proposed Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center would generate $31 million for the economy annually and provide 269 jobs.
Those numbers, produced from an economic impact study on the proposed facility, do not include the 544 jobs provided by construction.
Members of the Lauderdale County Agriculture Authority shared findings Tuesday of two studies: the economic impact analysis and a feasibility analysis, both conducted by the firm Conventions Sports and Leisure International.
"This was more positive than we expected," said state Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence, who is chairman of the authority. "It was very thorough."
Melson said the numbers left such an impression on the authority that they had the firm go back and check its findings again.
The $45 million project off U.S. 72 is being paid for through Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu-of-tax funds, amounting to some $1.2 million annually, as well as a 2-cent-per-gallon gas tax that had been set to expire but was extended for use by the authority.
Steve Raby, with Huntsville Direct Communications, which is helping consult on the project, said the studies are available online at lauderdaleagcenter.com. A master plan image may be found online at https://www.dropbox.com/s/evs7utadk7krjhf/Lauderdale%20Ag%20Events%20Plan%202019_10_21%20draft.pdf?dl=0
The economic study looks the first year of operation as well as the first "assumed stabilized year," which it anticipates being the fifth year of operation.
In the first year, it would create 185 jobs and more than $15.8 million for the economy, according to the study. Upon stabilization, the facility is expected to generate more than $31 million annually.
It also would support 269 full-time or part-time jobs upon stabilization. New sales tax revenues would be more than $626,000 and personal income would amount to more than $6.7 million, according to the study.
"The operations of the new Ag Event Center and the other master plan facilities will represent significant levels of annually recurring impacts within the master plan district and Lauderdale Count overall," the study states.
A proposed layout of the facility shows it just east of the Rivermont Road-U.S. 72 intersection. It extends to just south of the U.S. 72-Benita Drive intersection.
It reveals spaces for Recreational vehicles and camping, as well as available land for special use.
The master plan includes designated space for a proposed Advanced Manufacturing and Workforce Training Center to be developed jointly by the Alabama Community College System (ACCS), Northwest-Shoals Community College and the Lauderdale County school system.
While ACCS Chancellor Jimmy Baker, in a statement issued before Tuesday’s authority board meeting, said he applauds the community effort, there has been no public action on the system's part toward bringing such a training center to fruition.
However, Baker said the next step is to appoint a team to finalize a development plan for the center. He offered no timeline on the process, speaking mainly in generalities.
“The ACCS is proud to work with the Lauderdale County Legislative delegation, the Lauderdale County School System and industry partners on the development of a workforce training center," Baker said in the prepared statement. "With education and training provided by Northwest-Shoals Community College, and by utilizing the latest occupational forecasting, I'm confident this endeavor will be an incredible resource for those seeking to train for the Alabama workforce."
Northwest-Shoals Community College President Glenda Colagross likewise issued a written statement saying the training center will be an "incredible asset to the communities we serve at Northwest-Shoals."
The last meeting Lauderdale County school officials were involved in regarding a new career technical center and their role in the proposed workforce training center was in February.
"There's no timeline that I'm aware of," said Lauderdale County Schools Superintendent Jon Hatton. "We're excited about the possibilities of training kids for future workforce opportunities and more dual enrollment options and all it would entail. I'm excited about the future."
