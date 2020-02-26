According to a recent study from SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, Lauderdale County residents are among those in the state with least amount of credit card debt.
The study measured credit card debt as a percentage of income and as a percentage of net wealth in counties across the U.S. to find places where people were most responsible with their plastic.
Lauderdale County was in the top 10 of lowest counties in Alabama, coming in at number six. Lawrence County was first in the state.
The report showed Lauderdale's credit card debt average at $1,923. The credit card debt as percentage of income was 7.4% and credit card debt as percentage of wealth was 9.2%.
