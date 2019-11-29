The Sound Diplomacy study includes 38 recommendations, divided into three tiers:
TIER 1: High Priority (Years 1-2)
- Create an implementation board within the Muscle Shoals Music Association
- Build and maintain a digital database of the local music ecosystem
- Provide artists/professionals with free assistance
- Set up bi-monthly meetings with other city departments
- Measure the local music sector through a Music Observatory
- Hold two open forums per year for the music community
- Define the role of stakeholders in the development and promotion of music tourism
- Establish a Music Tourism Task Force
- Create a historic music tour
- Create tourism partnerships
- Coordinate and streamline all cities' licensing and regulations
- Incorporate agent of change
- Coordinate exchanges with regional artists and professionals
- Coordinate alliances with nearby industries
- Use local and original music in the city’s promotional materials
TIER 2: Medium Priority (Years 2-3)
- Reinforce existing administrative capacity to support music policy
- Develop a micro-website to promote and unify The Shoals music, past, present and future
- Re-brand: The New Muscle Shoals Sound
- Provide a regulatory framework for temporary event space
- Maximize existing facilities
- Set up tax breaks for original music use and fair play venues/events
- Expand entertainment district offer
- Foster collaborations with Huntsville music industry agents (labels, etc.)
- Create synergies with Huntsville festivals and venues to showcase Shoals musicians
- Establish a cross-promotion collaboration between Huntsville and the Shoals
- Provide in-kind support to venues and events
- Allocate a portion of the Shoals Economic Development Fund for music
- Create a creative (not only music) hub
- Incentivize startups
- Create a live music passport
- Create a master event calendar
TIER 3: Medium Priority (Years 2-3)
- Declare a public holiday to recognize the Shoals music heritage
- Reassess taxes and fees in the entertainment sector
- Attract spin-offs of Huntsville festivals in the Shoals
TIER 4: Even More Complex (or require more partnerships or external support)
- Coordinate public transport between the four towns
- Increase business education in schools
- Set up a scheme for fair play venues/events
- Promote all‑ages shows
