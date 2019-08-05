Want a safe place to live in northwest Alabama?
Look no further than Russellville, or Florence or Muscle Shoals.
A recent Security Baron safety study shows the three cities are among the state's 50 safest cities with Russellville ranking 18th, Florence ranking 33rd and Muscle Shoals ranking 36th.
The security-based review analyzed FBI rankings of crime rates to find out the safest cities in Alabama.
The analysis showed Russellville, with a population of 9,810, had 3.3 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 31.6 property crimes.
Florence, with a population of 40,059, had 4.72 violent crimes per 1,000 and 42.5 property crimes. Muscle Shoals, with 13,939 residents, had 5.8 violent crimes per 1,000 with 45.7 property crimes.
Overall safety scores were 67.63 for Russellville, 59.11 for Florence and 55.87 for Muscle Shoals.
Russellville reported a resident-to-police officer ratio of 2.04 per 1,000 people; Florence, 2.65 per 1,000 people; and Muscle Shoals, 2.51 per 1,000 people.
