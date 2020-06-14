FLORENCE — Online instruction is growing rapidly at the University of North Alabama, according to the university's first North Alabama Online Annual Report.
During the 2019-20 academic year, more than 80% of students took at least one online course, according to the report. In addition, 94% of the 2019-20 graduating class had taken at least one online course.
Also, 3,394 students were enrolled as online students, according to the report. That number was 1,653 in the 2014-15 year.
“Online education is flourishing at UNA and is one reason we have not only endured this current crisis better than most but have actually thrived and grown,” said Ross Alexander, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs. “I commend Dr. Amber Paulk, vice provost for Academic Affairs and dean of Graduate and Online Education for her work on this informative document.”
The figures do not take into account the fact that all students in the spring semester finished the year online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, UNA was the first university in the state to switch strictly to online due to the pandemic, officials said. Summer courses also are strictly online.
UNA’s summer session enrollment and credit-hour production increased by more than 20% from the 2019 summer session, according to the university.
The report looks at programs and students who enroll in online courses and highlights the benefits of an online-only educational environment. It states students can take courses at convenient times and when they most can afford to do so and allows them to advance their career opportunities while still working.
The report is available at una.edu/academics.
Alexander said the quality of UNA's online program was evident in the smooth transition to all online learning due to the pandemic.
"Just about everybody at UNA is engaged in online in some capacity," he said. "Online education is in great demand."
Paulk said online education is particularly important to graduate students because many have full-time jobs. She said UNA has nearly 1,000 master's in business administration students, which is the most in Alabama.
"We're proud of the traditional experience but one amazing thing online can do is offer itself to all students," Paulk said. "We are excited about the numbers and variety of the program."
That includes more than 50 online options, she said. Students in the program are from 46 states and more than 50 countries, according to the study.
