FLORENCE — The "Stuff the Bus" campaign that helps provide school supplies to local children in need is this weekend at Walmart locations.
Walmart and the Salvation Army sponsor the program, and all local donations remain in the community, officials said.
The locations are at 2701 Cloverdale Rd. and 1410 Florence Blvd. in Florence, 301 Avalon Ave. in Muscle Shoals, and 13675 U.S. 43 in Russellville.
