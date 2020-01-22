Thermometer readings will start warming into more seasonal temperatures in the Shoals after a cold front caused the mercury to fail to do something for the first time in more than two years.
On Monday, the high temperature was 31 degrees. That was the first time since Jan. 17, 2018, that the Shoals failed to reach above the freezing mark, according to National Weather Service data.
Granted, it was not nearly as cold on Monday as it was on Jan. 17, 2018. On that date, the high was 26 degrees and the low was 7, according to the data.
Still, cold temperatures that only reached into the 30s and lows into the 20s, along with a northerly wind, brought bone-chilling conditions this week.
Residents should awaken to another reading in the 20s this morning, but readings are predicted to warm into the mid-40s today and upper 40s Thursday, according to the forecast.
"Through the end of the work week, it does look like we're going to have a bit of a warming trend," said Ashley Ravenscraft, meteorologist for the weather service office in Huntsville. "By Friday our high temperatures will be back into the lower 50s."
Ravenscraft said the Shoals had trouble breaking free of a strong cold front in recent days.
"A colder air mass streamed in from the north and high pressure helped lock it in place," she said. "We were under constant northerly winds. Expect a southerly flow to start coming in now."
The bad part is the warmer weather will bring rain. Precipitation chances are 70% Thursday, 90% Thursday night and 40% Friday before clearing out for the weekend.
Saturday's high will be near 46 with a low near 34, according to the forecast. Sunday and Monday will be in the 50s, and the temperature will flirt with the 60-degree mark Tuesday.
Lows for the weekend will be in the mid-30s, but warm into the upper 30s Monday night.
