FLORENCE — Matthew Sufczinski said he wants to serve the city that never gave up on him.
Sufczinski is running for the District 3 City Council seat in the Aug. 25 city elections.
He said he came to Florence seeking a new start with virtually nothing but "the clothes I could fit in a bag."
Sufczinski said he felt he had been considered "a lost cause" in the past.
"Florence never treated me like that though," he said. "Florence became my home, the place where I grew and developed into a man, the place that nurtured me and never gave up on me.
"And for all my gratefulness, I will never give up on Florence. I’ve spent numerous hours of my spare time in efforts to give back to my community, and now it is time that I take it a step further."
Service is at the center of Sufczinski's platform, he said. That includes offering service where it is needed and deserved.
"I believe that all citizens deserve for their home to offer them the programs, services and means to live well, grow, and thrive," Sufczinski said. "That includes our vulnerable populations, who tend to be forgotten and overlooked. We all know homelessness is an issue within the city. We all see them, but many of us don’t know how to help, and many of them don’t know where to turn. I want to see these issues have solutions."
He said Parks and Recreation facilities offer many benefits for children, and he would strive to enhance those.
"Ensuring that children have facilities available to them to play and learn in outside of school is the number one way to help them grow and achieve great things," Sufczinski said.
"Parks and outdoor activities give children an excellent method to leave behind the screens and devices that they are admittedly glued to these days to explore nature and exercise their imaginations."
He also would place an emphasis on communication between the council and first responders in the city, saying the police and fire departments are "the backbone of the city."
"I also plan to work with these agencies in the development of a crisis intervention team in order to offer extra support and help where needed," Sufczinski said.
He said he would hold quarterly district meetings to help the residents and city government work together in resolving issues.
