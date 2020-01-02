FLORENCE — About 150 people, dressed in swimsuits and shorts and T-shirts, lined the banks of the Tennessee River at McFarland Park on Wednesday waiting on the countdown to the fourth annual Plunge Into the New Year.
With at least that many more on the beach in support of the plungers, the crowd was gathered for a common purpose: to bring awareness for the prevention of suicide among veterans.
Organizer Josh Miles, a Marine veteran, lost his best friend and fellow veteran, Chris, to suicide eight years ago.
Through the grief and emotional strife of dealing with the loss of his friend, Miles decided he needed to take action to honor Chris while letting other veterans know that suicide is never the answer.
"Did you know that 22 vets a day take their own lives?" Miles asked the crowd gathered at McFarland. "That's one every 65 minutes, making suicide the 10th leading cause of death in America. Right now, right here, there's someone who's thought about it."
Miles said his goal with the yearly New Year's Day plunge, is to get people talking about suicide, to get it out there that it's happening right here among their own friends and family.
"There's help for you if you feel you've lost your purpose – and many veterans do feel that way coming back to a society that isn't like it was before they joined the military," he said.
Counselors, pastors and other mentors were on hand Wednesday to speak with anyone in the crowd who was struggling with thoughts of suicide.
Jennifer Vandevender, of Florence, said she takes the plunge yearly in honor of her deceased father, who was a veteran and suffered with post traumatic stress disorder.
"He never talked about thoughts of suicide, but I know he had them," she said, just prior to running into the water.
"While I can never know what he saw and experienced while he was deployed, I can certainly come here and show my gratitude for his service and what he and so many others have done for our freedom."
