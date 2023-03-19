SHEFFIELD — A lawsuit seeking almost $500,000 from Inspiration Landing developer John Elkington and Inspiration Landing Development LLC was filed last week in Colbert County circuit court.
The civil suit alleges Elkington, Inspiration Landing Development LLC, Furnace Hill Development LLC, Avenue West Holdings LLC, and four unnamed defendants breached verbal agreements with Enhanced Business Associates and its manager, Carl Raff, for services associated with the resort project they provided.
"Plaintiff would provide services on the project for the benefit of each defendant ... and submitted regular written agreements to defendants, which were not signed, and regularly submitted billing for the hours of services provided, all of which bills have never been paid," the suit states.
The suit claims the plaintiff provided services from August 2015 through December 2019.
The plaintiff demands judgement of $265,802 from Elkington, $227,602 from Inspiration Landing Development LLC, $15,600 from Furnace Hill Development LLC, and $22,600 from 20th Avenue West Holdings LLC, according to the suit.
The suit was filed by Sheffield attorney Bennett Pugh and Florence attorney Wilson Mitchell.
Pugh said under Alabama law, a verbal contract is a valid contract.
He said the plaintiffs provided services associated with the cleanup of an old dump that existed on a portion of the property. The dump had to be cleaned up so the city could utilize a $2.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Loan to develop roads on the property.
The city utilized a $200,000 Brownfields cleanup grant to clean up the dump, which was on a city-owned portion of the property.
"He (Raff) had been friends," Pugh said. "John (Elkington) brought him in as a business consultant to help obtain the loan and to make sure the old dump was cleaned up."
Pugh said the plaintiff continued to do work under promises of being paid.
"After sending numerous invoices, it became clear he wasn't going to be paid," Pugh said.
The suits states "if the existence and/or scope of the agreements between the parties is contested," the plaintiff asks the court to find "implied in law contracts" which defendants breached by failing and refusing to pay for plaintiffs' services and work.
Efforts to reach Elkington for comment last week were unsuccessful.
