Today is the first official day of summer, and the weather forecast is right in line with it.
Summer officially starts at 4:48 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. By then, we likely will have reached the anticipated high temperature of 90 degrees, according to the forecast.
Today and Sunday will be the longest days of the year, according to the weather service. Sunrise today is at 5:38 a.m. and sunset is at 8:07 p.m.
Unfortunately, we also are in the midst of hurricane season, and forecasters are anticipating a stronger than usual hurricane season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There already have been three named storms this season, with Dolly scheduled to be the next one.
Hurricane season for the Atlantic Ocean, including the Gulf of Mexico, starts every year on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.
