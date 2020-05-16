The summer baseball, softball and soccer seasons for the Parks and Recreation Departments in Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia have been cancelled, according to a joint release Friday from the departments of the four cities.
"It is with heavy hearts, but great concern for our community's health and well-being, we have decided to cancel the 2020 baseball, softball and soccer seasons," the release states. "There has been extensive discussion between the Parks and Recreation directors; however, under the current pandemic, it is in the best interest of our youth to cancel this season.
"At this time, the local departments plan to offer the traditional fall sports programs with the addition of fall baseball and softball leagues."
The release states updates on registration for fall sports will be available on the Facebook pages of each city's Recreation Department.
For information, the athletic offices of the departments can be reached at these numbers: Muscle Shoals, 256-389-9270; Tuscumbia, 256-386-5655; Sheffield, 256-386-5616; and Florence, 256-760-6628.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.