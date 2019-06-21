The Shoals has experienced highs in the 90s for 25 of the last 36 days with the thermostat reaching as high as 98 degrees along the way.
And now summer is officially underway.
While summer-like temperatures have been invading the area for more than a month, the official start of summer arrived at 10:54 a.m. Friday.
Don't let the hot start worry you into thinking we are doomed to a particularly sweltering season, however.
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center predicts an even chance summer temperatures for the Southeast will be above-normal, below-normal or normal.
It also anticipates mostly equal chances of normal precipitation for the season, although there is a slight chance of below-normal rainfall.
Kurt Weber, meteorologist for the weather service office in Huntsville, said an early season of hot weather does not mean highs will remain above normal through summer.
"You can just have a quick start to the heat," Weber said.
He added, however, that summer arrives with humid conditions today. The high will be in the low 90s with a heat index in the 101- to 102-degree range.
"The good news is, there's only an isolated 20 to 30 percent chance of thunderstorms," Weber said, adding if storms develop, some could be on the strong side, so it is important to stay weather alert.
The hottest day of the year thus far was May 26, when it hit 98 degrees. That broke the previous high for that date, which was set in 2012 when it hit 97 degrees, according to weather service data.
