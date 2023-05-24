FLORENCE — Moshiu Knox created Knox Media Group with unity in mind, and that's a central theme behind a celebration Sunday at McFarland Park.
The free event, called "Remembering Our Veterans Thru Music," starts at 4 p.m. and features musical entertainment from a variety of genres.
"It's a chance to just to bring us all together, because our motto is unity," said Knox, whose stations include 105.1-FM, 1500 WKAX-AM and 101.5-HD3. "We try to do it for all backgrounds. It's something for everybody."
Performers include Adam & Rob, Off The Chain, Kinfolk, the Leblanc Family, the Orr Sisters and the Midnighters.
Knox Media Group's Tomeka Tubbs said they wanted to have something during Memorial Day weekend as a way to honor our troops and give the public a chance to get together in the middle of a three-day holiday weekend.
She said they held the first event last year at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia.
"This gives you something else to do on Sunday," Tubbs said. "We hope to keep doing it at McFarland. It's a good central locations. There will be over 10 vendors and food trucks and the Midnighters will be our headliner."
She said the timing of holding the event during Memorial Day weekend is important to Knox, who is a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Knox was a flight nurse who flew air evacuation missions. He said military recruiters will be at the Sunday event to provide young people the opportunity to ask questions and learn about the advantages of joining the military.
"It's a way to introduce people with a different perspective on the military," he said.
In addition, veterans will be there to talk with fellow veterans.
"Come out and get something to eat and come out and learn about what benefits are offered to you," he said.
Knox said he envisions a diverse group mingling and making new friendships through the event.
"Come out and have fun," said Knox, whose station is the first black-owned FM station in the Shoals. "There is a lot of hate in this world. We want to promote love. We want everybody just to take a day, relax and be happy. We are all one. That's the purpose of the station. We want to promote unity, love and prosperity for everybody."
