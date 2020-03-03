TUSCUMBIA — Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson is launching his first children's comic book in a series titled "Becoming Super."
In the book, the young character fights everyday villains, interpreted as the environment, bullies and other insecurities children have, and the experiences are designed to teach children how to navigate the pitfalls of growing up.
The nationally renowned chef and owner of Superhero Chefs restaurant said he expects the comic book to be out by the end of this month.
Pre-orders are now being taken at Iamsuperchef.com and will be available later through Amazon.
Those who pre-order the $15 book will receive a signed copy. Also, as an incentive, those pre-ordering two or more copies will get an extra copy free.
"The idea is to share with someone who can't afford it, so we can get these in as many kids' hands as possible," said Ferguson, the father of seven.
The Tuscumbia resident, who is about to open his fourth restaurant — this one in Columbus, Ohio — has not only risen through the culinary ranks, having defied some life-altering odds, he's done so while giving back to the communities he's a part of.
His mission is to teach children, communities and those in need how cooking can be a positive and creative outlet.
In his comic book series, the character gets older.
"It's a cool book because he's growing up and showing kids how they can be super," he said. "The character also makes some stupid decisions. It's real life."
Ferguson said his ultimate goal with the book is for children to see that his success can be their success. "They can only do what they believe they can do," he said.
The comic book was co-written by Florence resident Jay Sandlin.
Ferguson said he is also seeking local companies to partner with him to buy books for entire schools. "I'll go and read to different classes."
"My thought on this is creating a way to relate to kids and, ultimately, I'll do one or two a year," he said. "I believe this is one of the most important things a kid can read."
Ferguson, who can be seen on the Food Network Channel at 9 p.m. Wednesdays, was chosen as one of the top 16 chefs in the world to participate in the network's "Tournament of Champions" hosted by Guy Fieri.
