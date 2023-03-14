TUSCUMBIA — The earlier Colbert County school superintendents get weather alerts the quicker they can make their decisions on whether or not to cancel classes, or shorten the school day.
Superintendents, and in some cases their representatives, attended a presentation Monday at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame hosted by the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency. Todd Barron, the meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service Office in Huntsville, was the guest speaker.
Barron provided the group with an overview of what the office does and how his staff prepares their forecasts, often several days in advance.
Once a hazard has been identified, he said, there are daily updates and email briefings from one to seven days in advance. Two to three days out, there are "webinars" that can supplement an email briefing.
Social science studies have indicated that two days out is a prime messaging time when decisions are being made, according to a power point presentation. Details such as impacts and timing are refined as the weather event gets closer.
The issues which impact superintendents and their decision-making process include severe weather timing, wind, flooding, cold and heat.
Muscle Shoals Superintendent Chad Holden said there are differences in school systems that might impact a decision to close or open early, or a decision on buses, which Colbert County schools have, but Muscle Shoals does not.
Colbert County Schools Transportation Director Wade Turberville said the system has to consider the impact of a potential storm on buses. They have to assess conditions involving curvy mountain roads, and roads that are susceptible to flooding.
He said school officials need to know well before 6 a.m. if they need to cancel school, or start classes later, so they can alert parents and bus drivers.
He said it's not recommended to operate school buses when winds are 40 mph or higher because the vehicles could turn over, which was the case on March 3.
Turberville said he also has to consider students from one school attending classes in other parts of the county.
Sheffield Superintendent of Education Carlos Nelson said the school system is trying to protect the students while taking into consideration the impact closing schools can have on parents. He said they will always err on the side of caution.
"We follow the recommendations of our local EMA," he said. "We'll be on the side of safety."
Working with local EMAs is part of the overall process, Baron said.
Holden said he and the Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Colbert County superintendents discuss strategies when severe weather is forecast. He will also confer with the superintendents in Florence and Russellville.
"If I stay open and they close and there's a tornado, I might as well turn in my resignation that day," he said.
Holden said he normally waits until the last weather briefing of the day before making a decision on closing schools, or delaying classes the following day.
Those briefings are usually held at 2:30 p.m. Barron said.
In some cases, schools can utilize virtual learning, but as Assistant Sheffield Superintendent Stephanie Wieseman pointed out, a storm could knock out electricity, which would make it difficult to participate in virtual classes.
Barron said weather forecasts are more accurate than they were decades ago, which allows the NWS to create more realistic probabilities and a range of outcomes they were not able to predict before.
