Boats from various departments in the Shoals continue to aid in doing surface searches along the Tennessee River in search for Daniel E. Hamm, who has been missing since Jan. 28. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
TENNESSEE RIVER — Authorities continue surface patrols today in efforts to find a Florence man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Daniel E. Hamm, 63, has been missing since the boat he and his 13-year-old grandson were fishing from flooded and capsized on the morning of Jan. 28 after the boat was pinned against a pylon. Hamm tried to restart the engine to the boat, but could not, according to authorities.
His grandson was able to swim to safety.
Alabama Law Enforcement Marine Patrol boats will continue surface searches today and throughout the weekend, authorities said Thursday.
They are running for miles along the length of the Tennessee River from Singing River Bridge on down.
Michael David Smith, director of the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, said Florence fire and police departments also are conducting searches on and off when they are able to do so.
In addition, the Cherokee and Waterloo volunteer fire departments are patrolling when they can.
"If they can get out along their shorelines, that would be helpful," Smith said.
He said the area received rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning, so the Wilson Dam spillways have been open.
"I'm sure the current is the same if not worse than it has been," Smith said.
A handout provided this week to Colbert County Commission members indicated that there were 40 agencies and 100 individuals involved in the search and rescue operation that covered 2,212 man hours so far for Hamm.
There were agencies from Colbert County, Lauderdale County, city of Florence, Killen Daphne, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, Athens, Crane Hill, Logan, Houston County, Morgan County, numerous volunteer fire departments, the Tennessee Valley Authority, ALEA Marine Patrol, Christian Aid Ministries, Northwest Alabama K9 Search and Rescue and even assistance out of Ohio.
There were also 22 individuals, restaurants, organizations and business that provided assistance, including food and drinks, for those involved in the operation.
Smith said the family has also asked that anyone who can to get out on Pickwick Lake to assist in the search.
