Gas prices have hovered fairly steadily in Alabama in the last week but are on a downward trend in the long run, according to the latest survey from GasBuddy.com.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline statewide is $2.26, according to the survey. Locally, the average price is $2.25 in Lauderdale County and $2.21 in Colbert County.
Prices statewide are .6 of a cent lower than a week ago, according to the survey. They are 4.4 cents per gallon cheaper than a month ago and 21.9 cents lower than a year ago.
Nationally, prices fell by .4 of a cent in the last week, to an average of $2.60, according to GasBuddy. That is down 6.9 cents per gallon compared to a month ago and 13.8 cents per gallon cheaper than a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.