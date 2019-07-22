Shoals gas prices generally are in the $2.40 range, putting them in line with the states, according to the latest survey from GasBuddy.com.
The average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.40 in Lauderdale County and $2.41 in Colbert County, according to GasBuddy.
Statewide, the average is $2.40, which is 2.10 cents per gallon cheaper than a week ago, the survey shows. Nationally, the average is $2.76, which is down 3.5 cents from a week ago.
That national average is 10.9 cents higher than a month ago but 6.7 cents lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
