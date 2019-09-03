Gas prices are down again, even after the implementation of a statewide 6-cent-per-gallon fuel tax increase that started Sunday, according to GasBuddy.com.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.26 in Colbert County and $2.30 in Lauderdale County, according to the daily GasBuddy survey. A little over a week ago, the prices were $2.34 in Colbert County and $2.33 in Lauderdale County.
Statewide, prices fell by 1.9 cents per gallon over the past week, the survey states. The average price in Alabama is $2.20. That is 15.2 cents lower than a month ago and 32.7 cents lower than a year ago.
Nationally, the average has fallen by 1.9 cents per gallon, to $2.56, according to GasBuddy.
The 6-cent gas tax is the first of a three-step increase that ultimately will raise prices by 10 cents per gallon.
The next increases are 2 cents starting Oct. 1, 2020, and an additional 2 cents starting Oct. 1, 2021, state officials said. They said the 10 cents per gallon will provide an additional $320 million annually for road and bridge projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.