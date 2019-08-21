Shoals gas prices continue a downward trend over the last month, according to the latest survey from GasBuddy.com.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.33 in Lauderdale County and $2.34 in Colbert County, according to the latest survey. That is down from the average a month ago of $2.40 in Lauderdale County and $2.41 in Colbert County.
Statewide, prices have dropped by 15.6 cents per gallon in the last month, averaging $2.25, according to GasBuddy. That average is down by 28.4 cents from a year ago.
Nationally, the average is $2.59, which is 17.3 cents down from a month ago and 23.5 cents down from a year ago, the survey states.
