Lauderdale County gas prices fell by an average of 4 cents per gallon over last week while Colbert County's went down 1 cent, according to the latest survey from GasBuddy.com.
The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.36 in Lauderdale County and $2.40 in Colbert County, according to the survey. That is down from last week's average of $2.40 in Lauderdale County and $2.41 in Colbert County.
Statewide, the average price is $2.37 per gallon, which is down by an average of 3.5 cents per gallon, the survey shows. Nationally, the average fell by 3 cents per gallon to $2.72.
