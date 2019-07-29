Gas prices
Buy Now

Vehicles get gassed up this morning at a Colbert County convenience store where a sign lists prices at $2.38 per gallon.

 By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer

Lauderdale County gas prices fell by an average of 4 cents per gallon over last week while Colbert County's went down 1 cent, according to the latest survey from GasBuddy.com.

The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.36 in Lauderdale County and $2.40 in Colbert County, according to the survey. That is down from last week's average of $2.40 in Lauderdale County and $2.41 in Colbert County.

Statewide, the average price is $2.37 per gallon, which is down by an average of 3.5 cents per gallon, the survey shows. Nationally, the average fell by 3 cents per gallon to $2.72.

bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. Twitter @TD_BDelinski

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.