Gas prices rose for the second straight week this past week, according to the latest survey from GasBuddy.com.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Alabama is $2.39, which is up 5.2 cents from the previous week, according to GasBuddy.
That makes gas prices in Alabama 3.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, although they are 13.8 cents lower than a year ago, according to the site.
The average price is $2.38 in Lauderdale and Colbert counties, according to the survey. Last week, the average was $2.34 in Lauderdale County and $2.36 per gallon in Colbert County.
Nationally, prices are up 2.3 cents, averaging $2.75 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
