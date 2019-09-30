A week after a dramatic increase in fuel prices, the average cost for a gallon of gas dropped 1.5 cents in Alabama this past week, according to the latest survey from GasBuddy.com.
Things remained steady locally, as well, the survey shows. The average price is $2.31 in Lauderdale County and $2.27 in Colbert County, the survey shows. The Lauderdale County price is 2 cents cheaper than a week ago, while the Colbert price is unchanged.
Statewide, the average is $2.31 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The slight drop comes a week after an increase of 10.6 cents per gallon.
Nationally, the average fell by 1.9 cents per gallon, to $2.64, according to the survey.
