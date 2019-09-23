Gas prices have gone up with analysts stating it could be due to the recent attack on Saudi Arabia oil fields, according to GasBuddy.com.
In Alabama, prices have risen by 10.6 cents per gallon for an average of $2.33 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to GasBuddy.
Locally, the average price is $2.33 in Lauderdale County and $2.27 in Colbert County, the survey shows. Nationally, the average has risen by 8.5 cents per gallon to $2.66.
"For the first time in 10 weeks the national average has risen, and certainly not just a small increase but a very noticeable rise on the heels of attacks on Saudi Arabia that knocked out 5 percent of daily oil production," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
