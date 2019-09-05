FLORENCE — The man accused of manslaughter in the June boating accident that killed two people in Shoal Creek has turned himself in, officials said.
The Lauderdale County Detention Center sent out a notice Wednesday morning that Ross Newton "Trey" Wooten III had turned himself in. He was released on $50,000 bond.
Wooten, 33, faces two counts of manslaughter, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said. Each count is a Class B felony and is punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison, if convicted.
Wooten was the driver of a boat involved in a June 8 crash that killed occupants Lauren Cowart and her daughter, Blakely, Connolly said. Wooten is accused of driving in front of a cruiser at approximately 10:30 p.m.
A toxicology report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences indicated Wooten's blood alcohol content was .121 on the night of the crash. The legal limit is .08 percent, Connolly said.
Last week, a Lauderdale County grand jury issued the indictments against Wooten.
In addition, a Lauderdale grand jury later this month will look into actions of the driver of the larger vessel after the incident, Connolly said.
He said that driver, Mark McBryer, left the scene of the crash. McBryer went to nearby Marina Mar, telling passengers aboard his cruiser along the way to call 911.
McBryer refused a request from Alabama Marine Police Officer Chad Dyer to test his alcohol level. McBryer told the officer he had had a few beers that day, but Dyer determined at the scene there was no probable cause to request a test, Connolly said.
The district attorney said that decision was based on observations of McBryer.
"He was looking for the standard things that you look for (in) an intoxicated driver — slurred speech, his demeanor, his cooperation, all of those things," Connolly said.
He said information from GPS tracking indicated McBryer's boat was traveling at approximately 6 mph. Wooten's was estimated at 20 to 25 mph.
