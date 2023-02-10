FLORENCE — Authorities are looking for a drug trafficking suspect who apparently cut his ankle monitor after bonding out of the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Thursday.
The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force arrested James Edward Weaver on Wednesday and charged him with trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said.
Weaver, 34, of Florence, already was wearing an ankle monitor while awaiting trial on drug charges from another case, Hamilton said.
Drug Task Force Director Chuck Hearn said they arrested Weaver on Wednesday, but he was able to post bond from the jail before they could get his bond from the previous arrest revoked.
Authorities found his ankle monitor Thursday in Sheffield, Hearn said.
He said the task force served warrants Wednesday on two houses affiliated with the drug case, 128 White St. and 1101 East Limestone.
Hearn said Weaver's wife, Lakesha Weaver, 31, was arrested on the same charges.
Hamilton said Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Gil Self issued an order Thursday in response to the incident.
"The judge did a standing order saying anyone coming in on ankle monitor is to be held without bond until making an appearance before a judge," Hamilton said. "That'll prevent anything like that from happening the future."
The Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to revoke Weaver's bond on Thursday, citing cases CC-21-4 and CC-22-789.
The CC-21-4 case is from a 2021 arrest on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, second-degree possession of marijuana and first-degree possession of marijuana, according to court records.
In the CC-22-789 case, Weaver pleaded guilty to unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.