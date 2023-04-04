WALNUT GROVE, Tennessee — An incident that started Monday as a predawn chase in Florence and became a hostage situation in Hardin County, Tennessee, ended when an officer shot and killed the suspect, authorities said.
Zachary Hoffman, 28, of Florence was fatally shot, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is overseeing the case.
The TBI is investigating the case at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson. The release calls the incident "a fatal officer-involved shooting in Hardin County involving the Jackson Police Department’s SWAT team."
Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton said Hoffman had a weapon and pointed it at the female hostage and at himself during the standoff.
He also shot at a Lauderdale County sheriff's deputy during the pursuit, which went from Florence through Lauderdale County on Alabama Highway 20 and into Tennessee, where the highway becomes Tennessee Highway 69, Hamilton said.
The incident started at approximately 3 a.m. Monday when a Florence police officer attempted to pull over a vehicle, but the suspect fled, Hamilton said.
"Sometime during the pursuit, shots were fired on a deputy," Hamilton said. He said the deputy was not struck.
During the pursuit, authorities deployed stop sticks on the vehicle's wheels, which ultimately disabled the vehicle in Hardin County.
Authorities from Florence and Lauderdale County, as well as Hardin County and other neighboring Tennessee agencies, surrounded the vehicle, which was occupied by the suspect, who was driving, a woman in the front passenger seat and a man in the back seat.
"When officers ordered them out of the vehicle, the guy would not let them leave and was threatening them with a weapon," Hamilton said.
At one point, he released a male passenger. That was just as daylight was breaking, Hamilton said.
"That left a female still with him," he said. "He would point the gun on her and point it at himself."
The TBI stated the pursuit ended in the Walnut Grove community at approximately 3:30 a.m. when the vehicle became disabled.
"According to information from the scene, the driver refused to get out of the vehicle or let the two passengers exit," the release stated. "As part of a mutual aid agreement, the Jackson Police Department’s SWAT team responded to assist.
"At some point during negotiations, one of the passengers was allowed to exit the vehicle. At approximately 8 a.m., for reasons still under investigation, shots were fired, and the driver was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene."
The investigation is ongoing and agents are collecting evidence and conducting interviews.
"Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration," the release stated. "The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement."
The scene caused traffic to back up on the highway, and some truck drivers who had been there for hours said they heard shots and soon after were told that the suspect was deceased, and authorities were waiting for the coroner to arrive.
Florence Police Chief Ron Tyler said one of his officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at 2:58 a.m. at the intersection of Walnut Street and Hermitage Drive, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit went from Lauderdale County, briefly into Wayne County, Tennessee, and had just made it into Hardin County before the vehicle became disabled.
In March, Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Will Powell issued a protection from abuse order from someone who was described as being in a current or former relationship with Hoffman, according to court records.
In November, he pleaded guilty to felony violation of a domestic violence order, according to records.
