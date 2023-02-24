ELGIN — Authorities have posted a video of a break-in at a Lauderdale County pharmacy in hopes someone will recognize anything about the suspect, who left with a bucket of prescription drugs.
The break-in occurred shortly before 3 a.m. on Feb. 17 at Crossroads Pharmacy, 2800 Alabama Highway 101, in the Elgin community.
Deputies responded to an alarm at the pharmacy, said sheriff's investigator Jonathan White.
"Our deputies arrived just minutes after the suspect left the area," White said.
They searched the pharmacy and determined nobody was inside, but they found a glove, which they have kept as evidence, he said.
White examined surveillance footage and said the suspect removed an entire glass pane at the front of the building, and used a battery-powered drill to remove screws that were attached to the window frame.
The suspect entered the building at 2:51 a.m.
White said the suspect then pried away the weather stripping that surrounded the pane so he could remove the glass pane.
"The only reason the alarm was set off was the motion sensor," he said. "It was pretty methodical. It was well thought out. He definitely had cased the place."
The suspect wore dark clothes from head to toe, White said. He also carried what appeared to be a five-gallon bucket.
"We suspect he used the bucket to carry narcotics he stole," White said.
He said as far as authorities know, there was only one suspect. It is difficult to get any kind of good look at the suspect's face in the video.
"What we're hoping at this point is that somebody may recognize the way this suspect walks," he said. "People, especially family members, tend to notice how other family members walk. They may have a particular gait."
