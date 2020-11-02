TUSCUMBIA — Two suspicious containers found outside the Republican Headquarters at the corner of 6th and Main streets turned out to be filled with garbage.
breaking alert
Suspicious containers in downtown Tuscumbia turn out to be garbage
- By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- ALEA: Company will compensate drivers for tire damages
- Max Barnett
- Murder suspect claims stand your ground defense
- Changing a flat wasn't on her agenda
- Amanda Smallwood Kelley
- Week 11: Alabama high school football statewide standings
- Cabinet manufacturer to bring 131 jobs to Shoals
- Linda Gail Koonce
- Lauderdale's COVID-19 numbers warrant closer look
- JaChandra Rena Carr
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Middle class needs health care options (31)
- Is this what you want for the US? (16)
- Don't change history for some malcontents (7)
- It's a vote for lesser of evils (3)
- Name calling's an indicator of character (3)
- 2020 has shown us why America needs journalists (3)
- What are you voting for Nov. 3? (2)
- Time to relocate Confederate statue (2)
- The monument must be relocated (2)
- Garbage rate could rise $4 a month (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.