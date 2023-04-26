alert centerpiece top story Swampers 5K Run & 1 Mile Walk/Run is this Saturday By Russ Corey Staff Writer Apr 26, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The 19th Annual Swampers 5K Run & 1 Mile Walk/Run is Saturday in Muscle Shoals. [COURTESY] Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MUSCLE SHOALS — Online registration for the 19th Annual Swampers 5K and 1 Mile Run/Walk Saturday in Muscle Shoals will remain open until Friday, according to organizers.The 5K run begins at 8 a.m. and the 1 mile walk/run starts at 9:10 a.m.The runs begin at the Muscle Shoals Middle School Gymnasium, 100 Trojan Drive.It has been chosen as the 2023 Road Runners Club of America 5K Southern Region Championship.Runners can register at swampers5k.comAll registered runners receive a T-shirt. All 5K finishers and kids 12 and under in the 1 mile event will receive a medal.Call 256-320-7490 for more information. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. russ.corey@timesdaily.comor 256-740-5738. Twitter@TD_.RussCorey Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Athletics Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSpring carnival coming to North Alabama Fairgrounds2023 AHSAA baseball playoffs, second roundWoman pleads guilty to Florence murderBetty Ann Wilson GarrardFloyd SherrodSandra C. JohnsonGeorge Anthony 'Tony' HandleyGlenda Faye Wright BurbankJimmie Lou SheltonLiving fully: Deshler's Haddock-Thomas had miraculous recovery from wreck Images Videos CommentedFlorence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt (1)Motorist runs into Clark Clock (1)Jason Isbell documentary debuts today on HBO (1)Teacher accused of abusing an autistic student (1)Academic coaches help students finish community college (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Will Alabama quarterback Bryce Young be the No. 1 pick in this week’s NFL Draft? You voted: Yes: No: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
