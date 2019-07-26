FLORENCE — The Swampfest Showcase Series 4 will be at 2 p.m. today at the Florence-Lauderdale Visitor Center, located in McFarland Park.
The Showcase features musicians Mitch Mann, Russell Mefford and Andreas Werner.
The Series 5 showcase is 2 p.m. Saturday featuring Lenny LeBlanc, Donnie Lowery and Andreas Werner.
The event is free to the public.
