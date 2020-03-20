COURTLAND — The Florence/Lauderdale County SWAT team is on the scene this morning assisting the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office on a disturbance call.
A 36-year-old man fired shots during the early morning disturbance and has barricaded himself in his house along Jefferson Street.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Courtland Police received a phone call at 5:38 a.m. today about the disturbance. When police arrived, the man came out of the house and began shooting, a sheriff's spokesman said.
No one was injured.
Witnesses said the man is barricaded in a rock-structured house on Jefferson Street not far from the old Courtland High School.
