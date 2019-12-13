FLORENCE — While no wintry precipitation is forecast this evening, there is a 100% chance of snow within and "roundabout" one specific area of east Florence.
The Holiday Sweetwater District Grand Celebration is 5-8 p.m. today in the Sweetwater District, mainly along the Huntsville Road and Royal Avenue areas that extend from the roundabout.
"It will be a fun-filled evening with a chance of snow at the east Florence roundabout," Mayor Steve Holt said.
City officials said they are bringing artificial-snow machines to the event to give the feel of a white Christmas.
The celebration is free and open to the public.
Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to make an appearance, although they won't be in his sleigh, instead showing up in a red Corvette, pulled by eight tiny pistons, organizers said.
City leaders said this is a way to celebrate the completion earlier this year of a major refurbishment to that area. That includes new sidewalks, light posts and the roundabout.
New Christmas decorations have been hung along the area for the season, as well.
The roundabout work ended up taking more than a year to complete due to numerous obstacles, including underground piping problems and heavy rainfall earlier in the year, officials said.
During the process, access to businesses and restaurants in that region was limited, causing frustration for many business owners over the reduced traffic. In August, they joined city officials in circling the roundabout in a small parade celebrating its the partial opening.
