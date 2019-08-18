FLORENCE — Some 55 parking spaces soon may be added to a section of the Sweetwater Business District.
The City Council on Tuesday will consider purchasing property to build a parking lot, officials said.
The council's Building and Planning Committee approved recommending the matter last week.
The council meets at 5 p.m. at the City Hall Auditorium on the Pine Street side of the building. The work session starts at 4 p.m.
Council President Dick Jordan, a member of the Building and Planning Committee, said the purchase will be for approximately $150,000. He said the land is next to Royal Avenue, across from Sweetwater Depot, and backs up to Limestone Street.
That is a short distance to businesses on Royal Avenue and Huntsville Road.
"Our Engineering Department feels like they can put in 55 spaces for the businesses in that area," Jordan said. "Hopefully, we can get it pretty quickly and have it completed when they finish the roundabout. It may take a little bit longer, but it'll be a big asset for those businesses. We're also looking at running a sidewalk from the parking lot up Royal Avenue."
A section of the roundabout at Huntsville and Royal opened this month and the entire thing should be completed in September, officials said.
That includes utilities and street work on Royal Avenue south of the roundabout.
During the committee meeting, officials learned the landowners for the property of the proposed parking lot had secured a clear title and the environmental study has been completed. Those two hurdles had been the last things to stand in the way of beginning the project.
