FLORENCE — A major The Florence Housing Authority project is underway to replace Cherry Hill Homes with a development called Sweetwater Ridge.
Rhonda Richardson, executive director of the housing authority, said the first phase will take about 18 months, and involve removing 54 dwellings and replacing them with 56.
Richardson said the phase will cost approximately $10.3 million secured through an application process with the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.
"Now that we're here it's exciting," she said. "It's going to be a beautiful property when complete."
The work on the development off Florence Boulevard will involve tearing down 15 buildings and replacing them with seven two-story buildings, Richardson said.
The new structures will include a new property management office, fitness center, picnic area, computer area and gazebo.
"We'll change the whole look along Florence Boulevard," Richardson said.
Officials are trying to secure money for the second phase, which involves replacing about 10 buildings. Then they would move on to the third phase. Ultimately, the goal is to have 178 new units to replace the 159 existing ones.
The entire project will cost some $30 million, Richardson said.
She said all Cherry Hill Homes residents will have housing during the transition.
"They're very excited about this," Richardson said. "Those apartments are 68 years old. They've served their purpose but they're obsolete."
The project also would complete the city's transition away from public housing.
"It's multi-family housing," Richardson said.
Mayor Steve Holt said the new housing is needed and will be attractive.
"They're essentially starting from scratch, tearing down buildings and putting up new buildings and landscaping facing Florence Boulevard," Holt said. "That's going to be really nice. It's a win for everybody."
