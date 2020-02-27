FLORENCE — In an online opinion piece that concluded "feeding people shouldn't be this hard," a local attorney for Room at the Table said the agency has met numerous times with city leaders.
Attorney Nathan Ryan's op-ed on the TimesDaily's website addresses the city Board of Zoning Adjustment vote earlier this year upholding the Building Department's decision that Room at the Table cannot operate at its 1206 N. Wood Ave. location.
In fact, the city has declared there is no place in Florence for the program, which provided free meals to anyone daily from 5 to 7 p.m.
Attorneys Ryan and Jeff Austin have appealed the decision to Lauderdale County Circuit Court on behalf of Room at the Table.
Ryan opened by stating 13 words contained within Sunday's TimesDaily editorial, titled, "DFA issues challenge: Let's find a solution," tell the story of the situation: "City leaders contend no zoning regulation exists that would allow such an operation."
"Amid the endless talk about meetings, task forces, committees, and 'comprehensive strategies,' the stubborn fact remains that the City of Florence doesn't believe Room at the Table may exist within its boundaries," he wrote.
Ryan added that Room at the Table's mission of providing food and fellowship stands out amid an "increasingly coarse and cynical culture."
"It does so without taking a dime of taxpayer money or government assistance, without preaching or proselytizing, without regard to money, power, status, class or influence," he wrote. "It is grace in action, with no strings attached.
"That's it. That's the 'operation' city leaders contend cannot exist in Florence — a position they are prepared to spend thousands of taxpayer dollars defending."
City officials have said they and Room at the Table officials should meet on the matter. Ryan stated agency officials have "lost count" of the amount of meetings and discussions the organization has had with leader leaders in the last few months.
"Any suggestion that Room at the Table hasn't shown a 'willingness' to discuss 'viable options' is flatly untrue," he wrote. "In fact, Room at the Table chose its proposed location in Seven Points to placate those same city leaders who balked at the prospect of a downtown locale.
"On the other hand, the only 'option' the city has proposed would require Room at the Table to fundamentally alter the nature of its existence as a purely private, non-sectarian charity.
He wrote that "time and again, the city has tried to pressure Room at the Table to operate as an arm of the Salvation Army. But the Salvation Army and Room at the Table are different operations, with different objectives, structures, affiliations and funding sources.
"It is unconscionable — not to mention unconstitutional — to force a charity to change its very character, and Room at the Table won't do it."
