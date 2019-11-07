FLORENCE — 1 Table Florence is moving indoors today, due to the threat of rainfall.
The event is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St. Guests enter from the Seminary Street side, organizers said.
1 Table provides a free Thanksgiving-type meal to the public. It was on Mobile Plaza the first two years and will return there next year if the weather allows.
