FLORENCE — Brittany Ashley loves the atmosphere at 1 Table Florence.
"It's our favorite day of the year," said Ashley, one of the coordinators of the event. "I think it's leaving a mark on people's hearts and the way they process everything. It's always such a good positive response. People will tell us stories about who they met or something special and unique that happened to them there."
The third annual 1 Table Florence is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Mobile Plaza. The event features a free Thanksgiving-type meal, with tables stretched along the street to form one large table.
It is designed to bring people together and enjoy a meal as one community. There is no need to register. All you have to do is drop by and enjoy.
Ashley said there is a threat of rain Thursday, and in the event that occurs, 1 Table will be in the gym at First United Methodist Church, 415 N. Seminary St. Guests enter from the Seminary Street side.
"We'll have it there if we have to, but we are holding out hope we don't have to do it," she said.
Organizers came up with the idea four years ago after attending a 1 Table at Huntsville. They said they were not certain what type of response it would get here, and were pleasantly surprised to see 650 people show up.
Last year, some 450 people braved bitter cold temperatures on a day that included snow flurries.
"Last year in the snow it felt more like Christmas weather so we ended up playing Christmas music," Ashley said. "Even in that kind of weather people came out and bundled up. It really spoke to how special Florence is. We're just really thankful for the town we live in, and this is such a unique celebration of that."
Ashley said caterer Jill Larkin, of Jill's Sweet Memories, and scores of volunteers make the event possible.
"This wouldn't be possible without Jill and her amazing meal she caters, and at such a dramatically reduced cost," she said. "She believes in it and she serves this community day in and day out.
"We post a volunteer sign-up sheet online and all the slots are filled within 24 hours. One of our favorite things is we post it and just sit there and watch it fill up. People take half a day off from work and make arrangements and plans to come with friends. It's really turned into the event that we had envisioned from the beginning."
